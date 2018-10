UPDATE: All lanes of I-71S are now open.

The southbound lanes of I-71 were shut down near the LaGrange exit (mile marker 22). The crash occurred around 4:15 am. The right lane opened just before 6 am, but the left lane did not open until 10:30 am.

According to police, a semi was involved in the accident, but no additional details are available at this time.

© 2018 WHAS-TV