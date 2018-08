LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Look out for a traffic change throughout the weekend on I-65.

The ramp at the interchange of I-65 North and the Gene Snyder Freeway is going to close Friday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. and will stay closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20.

Contract crews will continue the replacement of expansion joints in a bridge over I-65 that is part of a ramp.

There will be a detour for you to follow onto the Outer Loop.

