LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of construction work this weekend as part of the Interstate 64 pavement rehabilitation project between the KY 55 interchange (Exit 32) and the weigh station (mile markers 32.2 to 38.5). Lane closures are being adjusted to reduce impacts on motorists traveling between Louisville and Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 3 for the University of Kentucky home football game.

I-64 West will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Guist Creek beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Crews will be performing pier cap repairs and one side of the bridge will need to be jacked up a few inches to complete this work. Even though construction will be taking place below the roadway, a lane closure is necessary to keep traffic off that side of the bridge while it is elevated. This phase of work should be completed by noon on Saturday, Nov. 3

Final pavement striping for the project is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. I-64 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during this work. All lane closures will be removed by 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

Work zone signs are in place with lights that flash when workers are present. The speed limit in the work zone is reduced to 55 MPH when these signs are activated.

This work is part of a construction project for pavement repairs on a six-mile section of I-64 in Shelby County. The roadway has been resurfaced and concrete overlays have been performed at the bridges over Clear Creek and Guist Creek. New guardrail has also been installed in this area.

Louisville Paving Company, Inc. was awarded a $5.3 million contract for this project. The project will be substantially complete after this weekend. Some lane closures may be necessary over the next few weeks for minor finishing items and any needed corrective work

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5 .

© 2018 WHAS-TV