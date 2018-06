LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A busy Louisville intersection will be closed for more than two months due to sewer work.

The intersection at Baxter Avenue and Lexington Road is closed to traffic. It's expected to reopen August 7.

MSD closed the intersection on June 11 so it can redirect nine sewer overflow points that dump into Beargrass Creek.

MSD closed a block of Lexington Road between Baxter and Hamilton in May.

© 2018 WHAS-TV