ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. — Timothy Madden, who murdered and kidnapped a 7-year-old girl in 2015 was sentenced to life without parole.

Madden pleaded guilty in August for the 2015 crime.

Gabbi Doolin, the girl, was killed at a youth football game on the campus of Allen County-Scottsville High School.

She was only missing for 30 minutes, but was later found in a creek near the football field by police.

