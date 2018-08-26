UPDATE: Jacksonville Landing mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

Three people are dead - two victims and the shooter - and 11 are wounded following a mass shooting Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing during a Madden Football video game tournament.

Not all who were injured were shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Three deceased individuals were located at the scene, one being the suspect.



13 victims

-11 with gunshot wounds

-2 with other injuries

The suspected shooter, named by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as David Katz, is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press. Katz is reportedly from Baltimore.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and a motive is not yet known, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The video game tournament took place inside of the GLHF Game Bar inside of the Landing. Katz was found dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victims in the shooting have not yet been identified.

During a news conference, the sheriff's office made mention of a video being shared on social media which shows streams of video games during the tournament when the shooting occurred.

First Coast News had initially shared the video, but is not showing it anymore after learning that multiple people were killed.

A witness at the scene said he traveled to Jacksonville for the tournament and said, "This is just sad, it shouldn't happen, it honestly should never happen. I'm not going to blame guns for this."

Survivor of #JaxLandingShooting saying she just came to play video games, and now she leaves with a victim of a mass shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Bb0GaW79f6 — Crystal Bailey (@cbaileynews) August 26, 2018

The FBI has released a statement:

JSO is the lead investigative agency for today's shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. FBI Jacksonville has deployed personnel to the scene. Additional FBI resources are available to assist. Further media inquiries should be made to the JSO PIO. Thank you, SA Christine Windness, FBI Jacksonville-Media Coordinator.

Information from hospitals:

Four victims of the mass shooting have been treated at Memorial Hospital. One victim was treated for minor injuries and has been released and the other three are all in good condition, according to Memorial's spokesperson, Peter Moberg. One victim is in good condition after a bullet graze to the head and another is in good condition after a gunshot wound to the foot.

UF Health announced around 1 a.m. Monday that four victims were released from the hospital and two remain. One of the victims is in serious, but stable condition under observation and the other is in good condition.

One person who was injured fleeing the scene, but not shot, is at Baptist Hospital.

The Community Weighs In

The Salvation Army were feeding first responders on scene:

The Jacksonville Landing made a statement on the shooting via Twitter:

The NFL made a statement via Twitter on the shooting:

OFFICIAL NFL STATEMENT:



State Attorney Melissa Nelson responded to the shooting via Twitter:

My prayers are with the families and friends of today’s innocent victims and with those who witnessed this horrific shooting. Our first responders did an excellent job in their response and @JSOPIO, in coordinating multiple law enforcement agencies. — Melissa Nelson (@Nelson4SAO) August 27, 2018

Jacksonville City Council president responded via Twitter:

It’s been a tough 48 hours in Jacksonville seeing senseless violence and loss of life. The City Council is committed to working with the Sheriff and Mayor on making Jax a safe city. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones. — Aaron Bowman (@AaronAbowman) August 27, 2018

Shad Khan has released a statement via Twitter:

Former and current football players also reacted via Twitter.

Local FHP made a statement via Twitter:

EA, the creators of the Madden football game, have released statements via Twitter:

The Jacksonville Landing has released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Rick Scott has issued a statement via Twitter:

Senator Marco Rubio has also released a statement via Twitter:

Senator Bill Nelson has made a statement via Twitter:

Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown has spoken out about the shooting at the Landing:

Jacksonville Representative Tracie Davis also issued a statement: "I stand with the victims and the families of those affected by the shootings that plague our city over the past few days. We've been here before, but I will not stop fighting until we find a solution to gun violence. We must stay strong for the families and victims during this difficult time. We will get through this together."

