(The Greenville News/WLTX) - Thomas Ravenel, Jr., former South Carolina state treasurer and former star of Bravo's "Southern Charm," is being accused of assaulting a woman, including grabbing her private parts.

He was arrested in Charleston on Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery second degree, according to Charleston County Detention Center records.

Editor's note: While this article does not use some of the more graphic terminology contained in the affidavit, it does have sensitive details of the complaint, which some viewers may find unsuitable to read

The arrest was in response to an incident from January 2015 that was reported in May 2018, according to an incident report shared by the Charleston Police Department. The report states a victim contacted Charleston Police in May about Criminal Sexual Conduct that happened at a home on Charlotte Street in Charleston during the second week of January 2015.

The affidavit goes into graphic details about the assault, claiming Ravenel grabbed the woman's hand and forced it onto his genitals. The woman claims Ravenel then attempted to remove the woman's clothes, pulling down her pants and grabbing her genitals. Finally, it says he put his own genitals on her face.

The woman was able to escape, and said she then called her ex-husband and sister about the incident. Police say photographs were taken showing injuries to her neck and chest.

Officers say they were able to corroborate her story through incident date and location through employment records of the victim and defendant, and interviews with multiple witnesses who backed the post-assault claims. Police also say the photos taken afterward also were time-stamped to the date of the incident.

Ravenel starred on 'Southern Charm' which began airing in 2014. Ravenel announced in August he was leaving the show amidst investigations into multiple rape accusations against him.

Ravenel was South Carolina state treasurer in 2007 before resigning after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges.

