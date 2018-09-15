Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is asking people to be alert and cautious as Florence moves through the state.

The once powerful hurricane is now essentially a tropical storm, but it's ability to cause devastation through flooding rains and gusty winds. McMaster said the state is ready to respond, but he said a slow-moving storm like this is unprecedented.

"This is something we have not seen before," he said. "We're going to have to have patience and we're going to have to be careful for a long time."

So far, almost 67,000 people have already lost power due to Florence, but that number is expected to go well beyond that in the next day. The outages right now are mainly confined to the Myrtle Beach area.

McMaster said with falling trees and rising floodwaters in some communities, people must use good common sense and get out of hazardous areas.

"Don't gamble," he said. "We do not want to lose a single life."

The National Hurricane Center said Florence was forecast to keep moving farther inland across the Carolinas through the weekend before turning toward the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 170 miles (280 kilometers).

