A diver for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources was working in the area when he stumbled across a rusty mine floating in the waters off Bainbridge Island.

"It was unusual and that’s part of our job is to look for hazards to navigation, so I came back to take a look at it," said Jim Shannon, who dives down and checks on underwater leases for geoduck shellfish harvesting.

As he got closer Tuesday morning, he realized what it was and made calls into the Coast Guard and then the Navy.

“It looks exactly like the things you see on TV – that looks like a mine, and I thought to myself that doesn’t look good," said Shannon. "It doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen on the water before. I’m familiar with buoys, I’m familiar with derelict vessels, things like that.”

“This definitely was not floating garbage.”

Shannon says the object clearly has been in the water for some time, maybe even decades, according to Navy officials.

The mine was detonated without incident in the water after two Navy divers with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team secured it.

Shannon said he was very impressed with the actions of the Navy and the Coast Guard.

Shannon, who is a retired police officer, has been working at his present job for about a year. He has been diving since he was a teen and has been exploring Puget Sound waters for 30 years.

The mine, which was found floating near the U.S. Navy Undersea Museum in Keyport, is not from the museum, according to museum curator Mary Ryan.

