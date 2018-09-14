MARION CO, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Frustrations were aired outside the Marion County Prosecutor's office after a plea deal in animal cruelty case left a neighboring community angry and confused.

Eighty-two dogs were taken from Bobby and Rebecca Phillips’ Taylor County breeding business earlier this year. But six months later prosecutor Lisa Nally-Martin offered a deal in the case and agreed to give some of the dogs back.

“We have no explanation. We would like to hear why,” protester Connie Tucker said.

Nally-Martin has been keeping quiet since the deal. She was appointed as a special prosecutor on the Taylor County case.

"Lisa let Taylor County down and she let the dogs of the puppy mill down,” protest organizer Kathy Borseth said.

Nally-Martin will not return phone calls or emails.

Protestor Sharon Martin Usen said, "It’s got to stop."

These Taylor County residents were hoping to break the prosecutor's silence by making some noise.

Chanting “tell us why” in front of her Lebanon office for hours, they made their voices heard.

They said they’re angry after 25 dogs were given back to the breeder who let them live in what the court called “cruel conditions.”

The animal control officer described it as "horrific" and noted the dogs living in their own filth.

"I think she was wrong with what she did, and everything was just pushed under the table,” Richard Boward, another protestor, said.

The Phillips were set to go to trial, each charged with 82 counts of animal cruelty, but Nally-Martin made a deal instead.

She dropped 82 counts of animal cruelty against Bobby and amended charges against Rebecca, agreeing to give 25 dogs back.

"Something needs to be done. Laws need change. The wording needs to be specific so that lawyers, crooked lawyers like her, can't let people just walk,” Borseth said.

Since the deal was signed, the dogs, returned, Nally-Martin has kept quiet.

"She owes us an explanation- she won't speak to anyone,” Tucker said.

She also won’t talk to WHAS11. When our crew went inside her office, her secretary turned us away.

"Somebody needs to speak up for these dogs and we take it as our responsibility to do that,” Tucker said.

Phillips’ plea deal will be finalized in court next month.

