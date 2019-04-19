Target is recalling nearly 495,000 Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy cars.

According to the Consumer Production Safety Commission, the wheels on the cars can detach posing a choking hazard to kids.

The cars were sold individually and as packs at Target stores nationwide and on Target's website from October 2018 through November 2018.

Those who bought the cars are encouraged to immediately take them away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.

You can find more about the recall by clicking here.

PHOTOS: Target recalling wooden toy cars

PHOTOS | Target Recalls Wooden Toy Vehicles Train (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Model Numbers (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Santa Sleigh (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Digger (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Taxi (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Police Car (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Food Truck (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Fire Truck (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Caboose (Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles) Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles sold at Target recalled.

