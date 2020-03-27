LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC announced 133 coach operators will be laid off, effective Monday, March 30.

Officials said they have seen a significant decrease in TARC riders since the coronavirus outbreak, with fewer people going into work and traveling through the city.

TARC said it will continue to provide benefits, including health insurance, to affected employees for the next three month.

"We are hopeful that the anticipated federal stimulus package, together with compensation available from Kentucky, will result in additional economic security for those laid off," TARC said.

The transit had changed routes to combat coronavirus. These routes include:

The University of Louisville campus shuttle (Route #94), Second Street/airport service (Route #02), and the LouLift circulator (Routes #01 & #77) which will suspend service until further notice.

The Riverport circulator (Route #20), Preston Highway service (Route #28), Health Sciences Center Campus circulator (Route #96), and UPS service (Routes #93 & #99) will continue to operate as normal.

The transit service also announced that, TARC3, the paratransit service will also continue to operate as normal at this time.

TARC said it will return to operations as normal as soon as the COVID-19 outbreak has lessened in the Louisville area.

