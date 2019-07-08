LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following two mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, people across the country are asking how they can stay safe if they're ever in a similar situation.

Here in Louisville, a team of SWAT members started a business answering that question and teaching people to escape, evade, and engage.

What are you going to do if you get shot at work to survive until first responders can get to you?

"We're going to give you real world training based on our experience," said Dale Massey, member of the LMPD SWAT team and Owner and Chief Instructor of STAT.

"When people are the most vulnerable, they need to be the most trained as well," Massey said. "We decided to take what we offer and give it to people in the community as well as cooperation."

They're trained to make the tough decisions, and get people on the same page through a classroom setting.

"Are you gonna possibly die to help me or are you going to go home to your children? It's a very intimate decision to be able to make," Massey said.

After talking about the practices, Dale walked through the WHAS11 building talking about strengths and weaknesses and how you can adjust your thinking to the layout of the building.

Dale says training for the worst moment of your life shouldn't be scary. It should give you a feeling of preparedness and control.

"You observe there's an incident, orient yourself to the incident, then act based upon what you consider to be the best option for survival," Massey said.

If you're interested in learning more about STAT, you can click HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.