SUMTER, S.C. — Over $350,000 worth of contraband was discovered by Sumter deputies in a traffic stop just before Christmas.

On December 16, 2019 deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on December 16, 2019 that resulted in drugs, phones and lighters.

A large of quantity of marijuana and contraband to include cellular phones, cell phone chargers, tobacco, lighters, rolling papers.

The marijuana and contraband were transported from Sumter County to an employee of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and transferred to inmates at the Lee Correctional Facility in Bishopville South Carolina.

(L to R) Devan Dwyer, 34; Michael Mattox, 55 and Jessica Fraiser, 31

Sumter County Sheriffs Department

Michael Mattox, 55 of Ridgeway and a former employee with the SC Department of Corrections was charged with criminal conspiracy and two counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners

Devan Dwyer, 34 of Sumter and is currently in jail at Lee Correctional and is charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Jessica Nichole Fraiser, 31 of Wedgefield has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana two counts, two counts of criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to prisoners.