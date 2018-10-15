SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk police arrested a woman following a direct indictment on numerous charges including Crimes Against Nature.

On October 12, 42-year-old Christina Danielle Patterson was arrested on six counts of Crimes Against Nature – Beastiality/Carnally Know any Brute Animal, and six counts of Animal Cruelty. Officers started investigating Patterson on July 31, 2017, at her home in the 2400 block of Freeman Mill Road.

Christina Danielle Patterson is in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail and denied an interview request.

Patterson's husband, 47-year-old Richard Allen Patterson is at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail on federal charges. He has been there since March 2018.

Any charges against him on a state level related to these incidents will not move forward until after his federal process has been completed.

The Suffolk Police Department had a search warrant involving Imperial K-9, LLC by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and seized computers from the residence. On the computers, officers found videos of the couple engaged in acts of bestiality.

According to a search warrant, Patterson and her husband "engaged in sexual activity with a dog, which has identified as a Doberman named Demon."

