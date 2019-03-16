LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Manual High School juniors Justin Hardy, Noah Keckler and Colin Weaver, the music video they produced this week is striking a chord about the recent teacher sickouts.

"The response and the amount of attention it has gotten has been unreal. I don't think going into this, or creating this, we were going to get this kind of attention," said Noah Keckler

The idea behind the video came earlier this week when Justin and Colin went to Frankfort with their teachers. The lyrics take aim at Governor Matt Bevin and state pensions, but the trio says the video is meant to start a conversation, not controversy.

"Especially being at a school like Manual where a lot of the teachers are present there and they are very emotional about this. We wanted to support them the best we could," said student Justin Hardy.

They've made videos before, but this is their first music video. They say the feedback has mostly been positive from their peers and their teachers.

"It's racked up more than 50,000 views on Twitter. Pretty much everyone I know has seen it," said Colin Weaver.

However, they haven't heard from Governor Bevin. They do welcome an opportunity to meet with him considering Noah and Colin's moms are educators. "If we get any reaction from Governor Bevin, that's a win. I think if we can have the governor see what we all created, that's really cool," Keckler said.