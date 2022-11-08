FBI still looking into motive of Greenwood mall shooting

The FBI said information cannot be recovered from the shooter's computer hard drive, which was found in the oven at his apartment.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Officials are still looking to learn why a 20-year-old man fired shots inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, killing three people.

On Thursday, the FBI in Indianapolis said information cannot be recovered from the shooter's computer hard drive, which was found in the oven at his apartment, because it was too severely damaged.

The spokesperson also said they're still trying to access information from the shooter's cellphone, which was found in a toilet at the Greenwood Park Mall.

The victims were 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. All died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy reports released July 19.

Police said the shooter had two rifles, a handgun and several magazines of ammunition, but he only used one of the rifles.

Police said the shooter entered the mall at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. He immediately entered the bathroom at the food court and stayed there for an hour and two minutes.

As the shooter left the bathroom, he began firing, causing chaos at the mall.

Police said the shooter fired 24 rounds during the shooting. People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. An IMPD spokesman said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

At 5:57:03 p.m., Elisjsha Dicken, an armed bystander, fired on the shooter from 40 yards away, according to police. Within 15 seconds from when the shooting began, Dicken fired 10 rounds hitting the shooter as the shooter tried to retreat into the bathroom but collapsed and died.

An autopsy found the shooter was shot eight times and none were self-inflicted.

Dicken had no police training or military background, according to police. He was carrying under the new "Constitutional Carry" law and did not have a permit. Police said Dicken learned to shoot from his grandfather and that he had no military or police training.

Police said the shooter left his job at a warehouse in May, and police are investigating statements from the family saying he was set to be evicted from his apartment.

Police said they are not aware of any history of mental illness involving the shooter. His juvenile record included a fight at school and runaway incident. He has no criminal record as an adult.

People who knew the shooter said he had been shooting at a local gun range prior to the mass killing.

13News confirmed a search was conducted Monday, July 18 at a residence in the Polo Run Apartments in connection to the shooter. That's when police said they found the oven on at a high temperature and there was a laptop in it, along with a can of butane.