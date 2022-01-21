She was gone for 88 minutes and came back to a heartbreaking discovery. Her 10-year-old was dead

Tami Charles' son, Seven Bridges, died by suicide in 2019. She said the bullying he encountered resulted in his death.

In the first episode of the series " A Different Cry ," Charles shares her son's story.

But her miracle child's life was cut short. She said bullying is to blame.

"I knew that he was a gift and that is why he was so exposed to so many things... I have seen the world," she said. "I just took my time to see it again through his eyes."

Charles said when Seven was a little boy, he wanted to be a superhero.

"I treated him like he was a miracle and that he was loved every single day," she said.

"Seven being the number of completions, seven being God's perfect number," she said. "But more than anything that I raised him on was --- how many times do you forgive your enemy? Seven times 70."

Tami Charles was often told she couldn't have children -- but her "miracle child," Seven Bridges , made her life complete.

Editor's note: This story contains racist language and graphic descriptions of death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

She said she fought for her son repeatedly. Seven also went public with his fight against bullying.

"It broke down the false security that I had, that I am this involved, they see me this much and for that, maybe my kid would have some sort of exception," Charles said.

Charles did just that. She documented her efforts in online social media videos that went viral. She also said she was an active parent who volunteered and would go to Seven's school on average twice a week for lunch.

"If they're complaining about it, go up to their school and demand it at school, do something," she said.

"If your child is coming home talking about bullying, you have a duty to get yourself up to that school and get it taken care of -- if you have to scream, holler, pound on tables," Breland-Noble said.

Alfiee Breland-Noble, youth psychiatrist and founder of The AAKOMA Project, said it's important for parents to take action if they know there is a problem.

Situations similar to Seven's happen in classrooms across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Education , 37% of Black students report being bullied based on race, English proficiency, or disability.

"And then, fast forward to next week, he's on the bus and the little girl says, 'well, you know, that [N-word] can't fight,'" Charles added. "That was on a Friday. On Monday, he gets off the bus... runs to his dad and says, 'Daddy, I get choked on the bus, but don't be mad because I think he has a mental problem.'”

"The very first thing, a little girl called him a [N-word] on the bus," his mother said.

School started in August 2018, and for the first time in Seven's life, so did bullying.

'I can still make friends with him' :

In Sept. 2018, 11Alive's sister station, WHAS11 in Louisville, Ky., talked with Charles and her son about some of the bullying he was experiencing at school.

“I still can't get him choking me out of my head,” Seven said at the time. He was in the 5th grade.

He said he told a friend about the incident where another student called him the N-word. His friend told him to beat up the student. But when Seven refused to do so, he said his bus buddy started choking him.

The district told WHAS11 the bus driver did address the situation, saw no sign of injury, and filed an incident report the next day. The school district said it was conducting an investigation.

In an interview with 11Alive, Renee Murphy, the then-chief communications and community officer for Jefferson County Public Schools said children are safe in the district.

"We stand with our students and with our staff to support them and to make sure that we have a welcoming environment for everyone that's in our buildings," Murphy said.

She said they've also done different reviews in the past into how investigations are conducted. Murphy said they individualize cases involving physical contact.

"We have the people in place with our bullying prevention team that can review complaints and concerns with families and they work with our schools to resolve those matters," she said.

Documents also show that during the bus incident, Seven was put in a headlock and other children were screaming during the incident. The bus driver had to pull over. The district called the incident "horse play." According to the student handbook, horseplay is defined as the following: “Student(s) is/are engaged in roughhousing, pushing, running, excessive play, etc., that are not appropriate or safe in the school environment.”

In the WHAS11 story, Seven, who was only in the 5th grade at the time, wanted to respond with kindness.

“I know that I can get it out of my mind, and tomorrow is like a better day, so I can still make friends with him.”