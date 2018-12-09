The Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Florence this weekend.

The park says if you are displaced into the area and can provide a valid ID or proof of residency from a county under evacuation order, you get a free ticket to the park.

Wild Adventures is located halfway between Atlanta, GA and Orlando, FL off I-75 and houses more than 40 family/thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, and dozens of concerts and special events each year.

