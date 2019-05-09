GAS CITY, Ind. (WTHR) — An autopsy on the body of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack determined her cause of death as asphyxia by strangulation. The coroner also ruled the death a homicide.

Police found the girl's body in a trash bag in a shed behind her father's home on Wednesday.

Skylea's stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, was arrested for the murder. She is also facing charges for neglect, battery and strangulation.

Indiana State Police said they believe she was killed this past Saturday sometime in the afternoon.

RELATED: 'We're devastated' | Stepmother charged with murder of 10-year-old Indiana girl

Her stepmother had reported her missing around 9 p.m. on Saturday to police. Carmack told police the girl was missing and she had no idea where she was.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral and memorial expenses.