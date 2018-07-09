LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Editor's Note: The original broadcast stated that Allan Houston invested in Shell Select. Houston simply attended the event to help Shell celebrate the opening of this store.

It's unlike any gas station you've entered.

A grand opening was held on Wednesday for a new-concept convenience store on Brownsboro Road.

The Shell Select store offers a broad range of high quality, locally inspired, freshly prepared food and drinks, all served in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.

Louisville native and former New York Knick Allan Houston attended the celebration, which included food samplings, live music, and giveaways.

The new location is at 4950 Brownsboro Road.

© 2018 WHAS-TV