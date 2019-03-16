FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office has a new, very tall member on its team.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has been named an auxiliary deputy for the Florida sheriff's office.

It tweeted Friday that O'Neal, who retired from the NBA in 2011, spoke with Sheriff Gregory Tony to talk about how the agency works within its communities.

Broward County isn't the only place where O'Neal has some law enforcement credentials. He became a Clayton County, Georgia, deputy in 2016, and has served as a reserve cop in Miami Beach and Golden Beach.

