PINE KNOT, Ky. — Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn't have to check their direct messages to be asked the infamous sexting request: send nudes.

An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes."

Kentucky transportation officials say the sign belongs to a contractor working on the highway. The agency says someone hacked through the password-protected system.

It's unclear how long the request was on the screen. The contractor says their employees were not involved.

