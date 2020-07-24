Scott County police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Emily Evans was last seen near the Scott County Hospital Thursday evening.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are searching for a missing teenager.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Emily Evans was last seen near Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg Thursday evening (July 23). Police believe she could be in danger and needs to be located.

Evans is described as a 5'4" white female, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at (812)752-8400. Callers can remain anonymous.