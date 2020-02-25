It's Fat Tuesday, and what better day to also celebrate National Pancake Day?

IHOP agrees, which is why they're giving away one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest on Tuesday at participating locations!

The deal is available for dine-in customers only.

Let's face it - there's always tomorrow to start our diets back up again.

This offer is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so yes - pancakes for dinner is perfectly acceptable today (and every day). No purchase is necessary, so stop in for your sweet treat.

You also can enter for a chance to win free pancakes for life when you visit and scan a QR code at your table. There's also a chance for instant win prizes. And really, if you're scoring free pancakes today, aren't you already a winner?

