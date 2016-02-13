FORECAST SUMMARY:

SEVERE T’STORM WATCH: Indiana counties until 9PM ET.

We are tracking a stationary front with ripples of jet stream energy over the area, sparking scattered rounds of showers and storms. This activity will continue at times through Tuesday before the front begins to wash out / weaken. After that time, only isolated storms are forecast from Wednesday through next weekend.

As of now it doesn’t look like the front will clear the area far enough to lower humidity values for the week ahead. Muggy days, warm nights are forecast. A ridge of high pressure may move overhead next weekend ensuring more hot and humid conditions with only isolated pop-up rain opportunities.

TONIGHT: Chance for showers and storms. Low 70. SW 5-10.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High 88. Wind: Var 5-15 mph.

