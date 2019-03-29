Between 1964 and 1973, millions of Americans deployed to Southeast Asia to fight in the Vietnam War.

Two years ago, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law. That act designates every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It was March 29, 1973, when the last of America's combat troops left Vietnam.

It was on that day that the last American prisoners of war held in North Vietnam came home.

We honor the 9,000,000 American men and women who served on active duty from November 1, 1955, to May 7, 1975.

We solemnly remember more than 58,000 whose names are etched into the Vietnam Memorial’s polished black granite - constant reminders of the price of freedom.

Department of Defense

Take a minute on Friday to show your gratitude to this noble generation of American service members.

Thank a Vietman veteran today.