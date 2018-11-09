NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash will receive the "Spirit of Americana" Free Speech award Wednesday during the Americana Honors & Awards Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her father, Johnny Cash, received the honor in 2002. Cash said her father was tremendously outspoken on issues of the Vietnam War and prison reform, but was also compassionate and propelled by what was moral.

Rosanne Cash is a passionate advocate for stopping gun violence. She says First Amendment rights are under fire in the United States and around the world and calls threats to journalism "really alarming."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.