LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School is almost out, which means it's also almost time for a local educator's longstanding career to come to a close. After decades in the classroom, retirement is calling Maggie Wade's name.

"Back in 1968 when I went into that first classroom, I didn't think I'd be here 50 years later, but I am,” Wade said.

She's a Southern High School staple.



"I teach foods classes. It's something that the kids need to know,” Wade said.



However, teacher isn't Wade's only title. She's also the assistant athletic director, cheer coach and senior class sponsor. Safe to say, she does it all.



"I've tried I guess,” Wade said.



All of those efforts earned her a sweet surprise this week for Teacher Appreciation Week.



"It knocked my socks off. I didn't have any on, but yeah,” Wade said. "It's totally me."

Wade’s students gave her a personalized quilt, and it’s a gift she'll treasure forever.



"It was a lot of time. It was hard because I think half of us did not know how to sew at all,” sophomore Jayden Watts said.



Overcoming that obstacle and coming in on off days to complete the quilt was well worth it, according to the sophomores.



"We wanted to give her something to remember us by,” Watts said.



Every square means something special, and each tile is a tribute. It’s a fitting finish for Wade’s finale as an educator.



"I know it's time, but it'll be lonesome for a while,” Wade said.



Wade actually retired for the first time in 1997, but couldn't stay away for long.



"Two weeks or something, a very short time,” Wade said.



But this time, it's time. This role may be wrapped up, but Wade has already got another one in mind.



"I think I could make a career of picking up shells one day and putting them back the next,” Wade said.



Florida may be in her future, but she'll always have this present of her past.



"It touched my heart, and it will have a special place in my home, and always in my heart,” Wade said.



Wade said she actually almost changed her major her first semester in college. She did not think she wanted to do it, but called her parents at the last second to pay the tuition. The rest is history.