Kentucky woman killed by tractor-trailer in Missouri

FORISTELL, Mo. — A Kentucky woman was killed Saturday after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri, authorities said.
Bonnie Stinson, 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It is unclear if the accident was related to the weather.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto the highway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
