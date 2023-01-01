x
Walt Disney World annual passes to go on sale this month

After Disney paused the sale of annual passes in November 2021, three pass types will again be available to purchase later this month.
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Florida lawmakers will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, to complete a state takeover Walt Disney World's self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced on Thursday it's bringing back its Annual Passholder Program, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase their passes sooner than later. 

After the park paused the sale of annual passes in November 2021, three pass types will again be available to purchase online starting April 20: Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass. The Disney Pixie Dust Pass for Florida residents has been available for purchase.

Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members will also have the opportunity to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online starting April 13 as part of Membership Magic, according to Disney's website.

The price for the passes will range from $399 to $1,399. 

  • Disney Pixie Dust Pass costs $399 (for Florida residents only) 
  • Disney Pirate Pass will cost $749 (for Florida residents only)
  • Disney Sorcerer Pass will cost $969 (for Disney Vacation Club Members or Florida residents only) 
  • Disney Incredi-Pass will cost $1,399 (all guests are eligible to purchase)

"It’s an incredible time to be a part of the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder program as we’ve taken the feedback we received from Annual Passholders and are making exciting changes," the website reads. 

"Passholders now receive access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits and, beginning April 18, Annual Passholders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park."

Pass blackout dates will continue to apply. For more information about the Annual Passholder Program, click here

