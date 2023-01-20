Tips for your Indiana income tax filing

The state department of revenue recommends using electronic filing to speed up the process.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season starts Monday. Let's break down what you need to know before you send in your returns.

Indiana's Department of Revenue recommends waiting to file until you have all your official tax documents and statements. Trying to file without everything in hand can delay your refund.

Remember, employers are required to give you your W-2 by Jan. 31.

The state also recommends filing electronically to speed up the process.

The deadline to file both state and federal tax returns is Apr. 18.

Some eligible taxpayers may be able to file for free through the state.

You can find Indiana tax filing information here.

As for your federal filing, the IRS said more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected. The agency has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help taxpayers.

“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. "While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season."

Despite the official Jan. 23 start date, many tax professional and software providers have begun accepting tax returns. Those will be sent to the IRS on Jan. 23 as the agency begins its processing.