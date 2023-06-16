Newborn surrendered at Knoxville baby box 'placed with his forever family'

"We honor [this parent]," founder Monica Kelsey said. "She had a host of other unsafe options and she chose a safe option."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Safe Haven Baby Box in Knoxville is making a difference just 100 days in, according to founder Monica Kelsey.

A parent surrendered their newborn at Knoxville Fire Station 17 off Western Ave. just after midnight on May 27.

"It's not that they don't love their child. They're just in a crisis that you and I may never understand," Kelsey said. "For this parent to utilize this box, 99 days after this box went into service, I think speaks volumes about the box being in the right place at the right time and Knoxville definitely needing this last resort option."

Two-and-a-half weeks later, she said that a healthy baby boy is home with a new family.

"That baby is healthy and it's going to live a beautiful life with an adoptive family," Kelsey said. "He has been placed with his forever family and the adoption process is underway."

The Knoxville newborn is one of 10 surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the country so far in 2023, which is up from eight in all of 2022.

"We're only halfway through the year," Kelsey said. "But, we also have you more baby boxes out there and multiple states so they're more available in different places in the country."

In Tennessee, a mother can surrender her unharmed newborn to designated facilities within two weeks of birth without fear of being prosecuted under the Safe Haven Law.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers to keep their anonymity while doing so. Kelsey said they do not receive any state or federal funding and instead rely on sponsors, like the one she called at 2 a.m. to share the news from Knoxville.

The TikTok of their interaction has been viewed more than 6 million times.

"[Sponsorship] is obviously a financial obligation, but it's also walking alongside us," Kelsey said. "I think she was very appreciative that I let her know before she heard from anyone else because she works so hard to get that box in Knoxville."

SHBB recently installed a baby box in Jackson, Tennessee. It's currently in the testing and training phase, according to Kelsey.