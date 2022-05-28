Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus teen

Asa Watts is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl from south central Indiana.

The Columbus Police Department looking for Asa Watts, who was last seen Friday.

Police describe Watts as 5' 2" tall, weighing 93 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen wearing Friday in Columbus at 10 p.m. ET, she was wearing a red UnderArmour backpack, a black zip-up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants and neon yellow tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.