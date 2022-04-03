Ronnie and Beverly Barker were last seen in their RV buying gas in Stagecoach, Nevada on March 27, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The search is on for an Indianapolis couple that has been missing in the Nevada desert somewhere between Reno and Las Vegas for a week.

Family members say Ronnie and Beverly Barker were on an RV trip from from Albany, Oregon to Tucson, Arizona when they disappeared. The couple was last seen at a gas station in Stagecoach, Nevada around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Cell phone records indicate the couple was near Coaldale, Nevada when all traces of their mobile devices vanished later that night.

Since then, there has been no activity on the couple's debit cards.

Authorities and rescue teams began a search and rescue operation on Saturday, April 2 but have not been able to locate the couple or their RV and car they were towing.

13News will continue to follow this story, which is close to us because the couple's nephew works for WTHR.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.