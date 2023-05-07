The unfortunate incident occurred near 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach and has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An 18-year-old from Georgia tragically lost his life after being pulled from the ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, nearly two weeks ago, according to local media outlets.

The Horry County Coroner's Office confirmed on Wednesday that Daniel Rowe, a resident of Acworth, Georgia, passed away at a local hospital. The unfortunate incident occurred near 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach and has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

Rowe had just completed his freshman year at Kennesaw State University when the incident happened, according to a family friend who set up an online fundraiser for the family. Nadine Dixon said the teen was enjoying a summer break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends when on June 20, Rowe selflessly plunged into the ocean to rescue a drowning friend.

Sadly, she wrote that he was subsequently pulled from the water and pronounced brain dead. Despite the relentless efforts of medical professionals, Rowe died a day before the Independence Day holiday on July 3. His heroic efforts saved the life of his friend.

Rowe's girlfriend, Kamanny George, said in an online fundraiser that a rip current swept their group out into the ocean far enough where they could no longer stand on the ocean floor.

"The fear in everyone's voices was overwhelming as we struggled to stay afloat and ensure the safety of the younger members of our group," George wrote.

She said that Rowe "valiantly fought against the relentless water currents" in an effort that helped keep her 14-year-old sister alive.

"During this incredibly challenging time, any support would mean the world to me and my family," George wrote. "The financial burden resulting from this accident has been immense, and we are reaching out to the kind hearts of others for assistance.

Dixon launched an online fundraiser to support the grieving family. The goal is to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of bringing Rowe's body back to Georgia and other funeral expenses.

Anyone looking to extend support and contribute to Nadine Dixon's fundraising campaign can visit here.