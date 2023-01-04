NWS: At least 7 tornadoes across central Indiana on Friday night

The largest tornado was what the NWS preliminarily says was an EF-3 in Sullivan County, followed by an EF-2 in Johnson County.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has teams surveying damage from a deadly and destructive severe weather outbreak and those teams, preliminarily, say at least seven tornadoes touched down overnight across central Indiana.

The largest tornado was in Sullivan County, where officials say three people were killed and at least 200 homes were destroyed.

According to the NWS' preliminary findings, survey teams estimate Sullivan County was hit by an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of up to 155 mph.

Survey teams say there were two tornadoes in Johnson County -- An EF-2 with peak winds of up to 135 mph in Whiteland and an EF-0 with winds of up to 85 mph in Bargersville.

On Saturday afternoon, Governor Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency in both Johnson and Sullivan counties. In Johnson County, Whiteland was hit particularly hard. Overnight, Sheriff Duane Burgess told residents to stay away, citing live power lines in roads and yards and debris scattered across the area. Both posing a serious threat.

Preliminary tornado ratings from our survey teams:



Sullivan Co: EF3 w/ peak winds to 155 mph

Johnson Co: EF0 w/ peak winds to 85 mph south of Bargersville

Johnson Co: EF2 w/ peak winds to 135 mph in Whiteland



More information will be forthcoming this evening. #INwx #indy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 1, 2023

Thirty minutes after announcing those three tornadoes and their preliminary ratings, the NWS announced four more tornadoes.

In Clinton County, there was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of up to 110 mph.

Howard County had three tornadoes, the NWS said.

Two EF-0 tornadoes in southwest Howard County had peak winds up to 80 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in southeast Howard County with winds up to 110 mph.

These four bring the total to seven tornadoes across the NWS Indianapolis area on Friday evening and there could be more as survey teams continue work.

Our survey teams have found 4 additional tornadoes. Preliminary info:



Clinton Co: EF1 w/ peak winds at 110mph

SW Howard Co; 2 EF0 tornadoes w/ peak winds at 80mph

SE Howard Co: EF1 w/peak winds at 110mph



Now 7 total tornadoes across NWS #Indy area from Fri evening. #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 1, 2023