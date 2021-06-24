Rescue efforts underway after high-rise building partially collapses near Miami Beach

CBS News reports that at least one person is dead as people are being rescued from the building.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A high-rise building partially collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, according to Miami Beach Police.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

The collapse has caused a massive emergency response with multiple fire and police crews on scene 8777 Collins Avenue, including more than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the department says.

The Miami Herald reports that the address is the beachfront, 12-story Champlain Towers, a residential condo building built in 1981 with more than 100 units.

Photos and videos from the scene show piles of rubble.

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

