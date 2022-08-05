AJ Cucksey shares positive posts on social media as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AJ Cucksey walked away a winner after he picked a winning ticket at the Kentucky Derby.

AJ was donning his Derby threads (orange in support of the Vols) when he went to the race over the weekend. While there, AJ also picked out a ticket for Rich Strike, the horse who pulled out a comeback victory during the race.

Representing #VolNation hard today at the #kentuckyderby2022 . Let hope Tennessee Baseball get a few W’s . Posted by Prayers for AJ Cucksey on Saturday, May 7, 2022

AJ Cucksey was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors in 2014 when he was four years old. Despite the diagnosis, AJ and his family share messages of positivity and determination on their social media page as he undergoes his journey.