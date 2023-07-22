ISP won't update police chase protocol following 2 state troopers' deaths

Troopers Aaron Smith, 33, and James Bailey, 50, were both killed in 2023 while deploying Stop Sticks to slow fleeing drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say they don't plan to make changes in policies regarding pursuits after the death of two troopers in 2023.

Troopers Aaron Smith, 33, and James Bailey, 50, were both killed in 2023 while deploying Stop Sticks to slow fleeing drivers.

13News' Emily Longnecker spoke to ISP Superintendent Doug Carter who was able to confirm that the protocol will not change.

He said at the high level, they will not be making any updates.

"We have a comprehensive training program with Stop Sticks and pursuits," Carter said.

Superintendent Carter said ISP always peer reviews an incident when it involves an officer being killed.

A peer review has not taken place yet and it is unclear when it will happen.