Indiana Task Force 1 pulled US flags from rubble left behind by Hurricane Ian

Along the way, the team did something truly heartwarming: They collected damaged American Flags so they could be respectfully retired.

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 began their journey home Monday, concluding nearly two weeks of search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Ian hammered Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out whole neighborhoods, tossed boats onto highways, swept away beaches and swamped homes in roof-deep waters.

The team of 80 first responders and five search dogs combed through neighborhoods, streets and scattered debris for survivors. And, along the way, they did something truly heartwarming: They collected damaged American flags so they could be respectfully retired.

The flags were scattered about, likely ripped from their flag poles by Ian's 150 mph winds.

The team and our force protection officers have been collecting damaged American Flags along the way to properly handle them in accordance with U.S. Flag code etiquette so they can be respectfully retired. The team also raised a new flag at the American Legion in Ft Myers Beach pic.twitter.com/p1MG7AnBDQ — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) October 4, 2022

They also raised a new flag at the American Legion in Ft Myers Beach. It's a beacon of hope for an area devastated by disaster.

Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit southwest Florida. It killed more than 100 people making it the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century.

Even a week after it passed through, officials warned that more victims could yet be found as they continued to inspect the damage.

The task force helped with this effort, relentlessly engaging in search and rescue operations to insure all residents were accounted for.

Our team has engaged in search & rescue operations in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. The work has been challenging but the unified effort between the local, state, and federal agencies has been relentless in assuring accountability of all the residents. #Ian #fema pic.twitter.com/WGO65O7WxF — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) October 4, 2022

They searched neighborhoods and combed through debris. In one day, the task force's teams walked 51 miles of streets.

"The days are long and hot but our mission is clear, make sure everyone is accounted for," the task force said in a tweet.

It was dangerous work, too. At one point, a K-9 fell into a pool filled with storm water and debris. Without hesitation, Rescue Specialists Bill Zimmerman jumped into the pool and pulled the struggling K-9 out.

The task force shared a photo of its K-9s expressing their gratitude for Zimmerman saving their coworker.

Rescue Specialists Bill Zimmerman’s swift actions this afternoon rescued a Search K-9 from another FEMA US&R Team while while the dog was clearing a debris pile and fell into an outdoor pool under the debris. See Part 2 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/BiWgwm7GCd — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) October 7, 2022

On Monday, the task force made their final goodbyes.

In a tweet, the task force said members will be keeping southwest Floridians in their hearts and praying for those affected.

"As we depart today, we keep the residents of Southwest Florida in our hearts and minds in hopes they will navigate the challenges ahead and build back better and stronger. We pray for the families who lost loved ones and hope you find peace moving forward," the tweet said.