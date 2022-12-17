ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drugs from police storage

Deckard is an 18-year law enforcement veteran who, for the last 10 months has worked as an officer in Spencer, Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPENCER, Indiana — A central Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing drugs from police storage, Indiana State Police said.

Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, with the Spencer Police Department, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges after an ISP investigation.

Deckard is an 18-year law enforcement veteran who, for the last 10 months has worked as an officer in Spencer, Indiana.

The investigation began when the Owen County prosecutor asked ISP to investigate an officer, identified as 39-year-old Deckard, allegedly taking items from secured storage. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Special Investigation Section took lead on the case.

Detectives say Deckard used his authority to take illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the DEA Drug Take Back Container stored within the Spencer Police Department.

Deckard was arrested and booked in the Owen County Jail. ISP said he posted bond early Friday morning.