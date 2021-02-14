"Give us a call and let us be their Cupid;" Ohio sheriff encouraging people to turn in ex-lovers with active arrest warrants

"All we need to make them a valid entry in our Valentine’s Day weekend contest is their name and where we can locate them to reward them."

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Love is in the air... and so are active arrest warrants.

Following a recent trend posted by police departments and sheriff's offices around the country, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office in southern Ohio took to Facebook on Friday to offer up a special opportunity for scorned individuals to get back at their exes by turning them in, V-Day style.

"If you have an EX-Valentine and KNOW they have an active warrant, give us a call and let us be their Cupid," the Gallia County Sheriff's Office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The prize, according to the sheriff's office, includes "free transportation, a historic bed and breakfast weekend stay," and "some of our finest cuisine."

How does one enter their ex for such a prize? Simple. Just call the Gallia Co. Sheriff with the name and whereabouts of the person with the active warrant, and let law enforcement do the rest.

"Do you have that special someone who you would like to surprise this Valentine’s Day ?? Then show them just how special they are!! Call us anonymously at 740-446-6555 and provide the much needed details for entry into our contest!!"