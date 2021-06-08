Transitional home for female veterans dealing with PTSD, trauma to open near Lexington

Nonprofit Lady Veterans Connect will open their doors to the community this weekend and will celebrate with a special ribbon cutting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is the home to more than 24,000 women veterans with that number expected to double in the next five years.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, female veterans are two to three times more likely to be homeless than any other group in the United States adult population.

Lady Veterans Connect (LVC) is committed to changing these statistics by providing a safe place to heal and become the proud women they were while serving our country.

As Kentuckians work to get back on track due to the pandemic, LVC is dedicated to changing the lives of women veterans by giving them a safe place to stay as they heal and transition back into society.

On Saturday, June 12 at 1:00 p.m., they will have a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication at their Winchester facility located at 11400 Irvine Way.

Phyllis Abbott, Executive Director said, “This transitional housing program is vital for women who maybe dealing with PTSD and other forms of trauma. We had to postpone the celebration but our services were needed more than ever. This ribbon cutting symbolizes the support we have received from sponsors, volunteers and the community who made this possible. By taking a few minutes to say thank you for helping make this dream a reality.”

To learn more about the Lady Veterans Connect visit their site at http://www.lv-connect.org.

