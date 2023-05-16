Flying fists of magic: Families duke it out over photo op at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World's Magic Kingdom wasn't so magic after an all-out brawl broke out between two families on Monday, according to reports.
A disagreement erupted around 2:30 p.m. over a photo op near entrance gates and in front of a 100th-anniversary sign for The Walt Disney Company, Orlando's FOX 35 reported.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office told WKMG-TV that fists began to fly after one family standing in front of the sign asked another family to move because they wanted to take a photo.
That's when someone from the second family punched a person waiting to take a photo in the face, deputies said.
A video shared on Twitter showed part of the encounter from one angle. Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.
The New York Post reported that the families were yelling and cursing at each other before park workers and a security officer split them up.
It's reported that one person needed medical attention, but did not want to press charges. Two others were removed from the park, deputies said.