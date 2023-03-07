The JCSO said the suspect was able to speed down the interstate with a tire blown before they were able to stop him. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A wrong-way chase down Interstate 40 and Interstate 81 led to a couple of close calls before the suspect's vehicle came flipping to a halt.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released dash camera video of the multi-department chase on Monday.

According to deputies, Jefferson County dispatchers were alerted around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that deputies from Knox and Sevier counties were chasing a stolen Ford F-250 speeding east down I-40.

Deputies used spike strips at two different locations but were unsuccessful. However, as the suspect exited I-40 and got onto I-81, White Pine Police Department officers used spike strips at Exit 4 and were able to deflate the truck's front right tire.

The truck continued driving north on I-81 and got onto U.S. 25 East at Exit 8.

Deputies with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office tried to stop the truck with a rolling roadblock, but the driver turned around and began traveling back toward I-81, crossing a median traveling toward oncoming traffic.

JCSO said Sgt. Ransom Douglas tried to stop the truck by ramming it with his cruiser, but was unsuccessful. His patrol vehicle can be seen in the video going off the road and hitting an embankment. JCSO said Douglas was treated at an area hospital.

The suspect then drove onto the southbound ramp toward oncoming traffic. Lt. Tim Herzog then hit the side of his truck with his patrol vehicle. The truck swerved off the road and began flipping several times before the chase ended.

JCSO identified the driver as Scotty Allen Barnes, 59, from Gray. They said he suffered injuries in the crash, and first responders took him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment where he remains in stable condition.

JCSO said Barnes was wanted in multiple East Tennessee counties for outstanding warrants and charges related to the chase.