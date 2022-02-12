'There's nothing I can do to take that back': Indiana man gets jail for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Joshua Wagner of Greenwood apologized in court and gets 30 days behind bars.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Wagner of Greenwood apologized in court Friday and said “there’s nothing I can do to take that back.”

He pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. The government said Wagner’s phone video showed him referring to Capitol police officers as “traitors.”

“We will occupy this ground for as long as we can,” he said, according to investigators.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Wagner clearly wanted to inspire the rioters.

He was not like others who “stepped in, took a selfie and stepped out,” she said.

A co-defendant, Israel Tutrow of Greenfield was placed on probation in December.

