Family of Georgia boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana woods hold vigil

Cairo Jordan's family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a vigil in his memory, days after he was identified by Indiana State Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after State Police identified a young boy found inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, the family has gathered to honor his life.

Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter back in April.

His family from Atlanta gathered Sunday night for a vigil in his memory.

Our sister station WXIA, spoke with his great aunt Valarie Burroughs who said the news of what happened brought a relief and said she was thankful to see all the support Cairo received when we didn’t know his name.

“We give so much thanks for the outpouring, for all the support that has been shown to Cairo, not even knowing who he was but picking up the spirit from him. And all of the love and support that has been shown to us. We are so grateful and will forever be grateful,” she said.

Police have charged his mother Dejaune Anderson and Dawn Coleman in connection to his death. Coleman was captured in San Francisco, but people have not located Anderson.

The believe Anderson was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles but is known to travel to San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.

If you have seen her, you are encourage to call 911 or your local authorities.

