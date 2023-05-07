Boy stole school bus and drove on interstate, Nashville police say

A teenager took the bus from Kipp College Prep in the Antioch neighborhood and drove it across town to West Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville police.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 14-year-old stole a school bus on Saturday and drove it around Nashville before police were able to capture the teen as he tried to turn it around in the middle of Interstate 40, according to Nashville police.

The teen took the bus from Kipp College Prep in the Antioch neighborhood. He drove it across town to West Nashville where he hit a diesel fuel pump and allegedly tried to run someone over at a service station at around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

From there, the teen allegedly drove onto I-40 heading west, hitting a car in the process. Officers pursued the bus on the interstate as it traveled at speeds of 60 mph and 65 mph, police said. They deployed a spike strip near exit 192 to try to stop the bus.

A 14-yr-old has been arrested after stealing a school bus and driving it onto I-40 west. He stopped on the interstate and was attempting to turn around when officers broke out the glass to the bus door and took the teen into custody. He is booked on multiple counts at Juv Court. pic.twitter.com/3VXNpWX7pz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 7, 2023

“The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus, and attempted to turn around in the middle of the west bound lanes,” according to police.

As the teen was trying to make the turn, officers ran up to the bus, broke out the door glass, and used a Taser to capture him. He was taken into custody and placed in juvenile detention.