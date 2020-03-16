Regal announced Monday it will be closing all its theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All theaters will remain closed until further notice, according to a release from Regal.

"Any time, at any Regal, it's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters. The Cineworld Group and Regal Theatres are strong, standing on solid ground and our continued goal is to be The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

Regal said it will continue to update the status of all theaters on its mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

AMC also announced on Twitter Tuesday it would be closing all its theaters for at least 6 to 12 weeks.

"In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed," it said.

